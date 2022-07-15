The Daily Advertiser

Deniliquin man charged over alleged theft of 1400 litres of diesel

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated July 15 2022 - 7:25am, first published 12:45am
Suspicious activity tip-off leads police to alleged fuel thief

A man will face court on Friday accused of stealing 1400 litres of diesel.

