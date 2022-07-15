Suspicious activity tip-off leads police to alleged fuel thief

A man will face court on Friday accused of stealing 1400 litres of diesel.
Officers from the Murray River Police District were called to Ricemill Road at Deniliquin just before 5am on Thursday, following reports of suspicious activity in the area.
Police said officers approached a parked utility, which was towing a trailer, at the location and spoke with the driver, a 26-year-old man.
The vehicle was searched and police will allege two 44-gallon drums and a 1000-litre tank of diesel fuel, a balaclava, a fuel pump, crowbars and number plates were found. All were seized.
The man was arrested and taken to Deniliquin police station, where he was charged with eight offences.
The charges include driving a motor vehicle during a disqualification period, receiving property stolen outside NSW, having goods in personal custody suspected of being stolen.
The Deniliquin man was also charged with possessing a means of disguising face with intent to commit indictable offence, possessing house breaking implements, attempting to drive while under influence of drugs and possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit.
A charge over an outstanding warrant for unrelated domestic offences was also laid against the man.
He was refused bail to appear before Deniliquin Local Court on Friday.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
