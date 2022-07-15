Collingullie residents remain hopeful their school could come out of recess four years after its doors were closed, as work to increase the size of the village continues to gain momentum.
Wagga City Council has submitted a proposal to the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment seeking a major rezoning of the village - a move that garnered support during recent community consultation.
The proposal includes plans for a further 150 homes to be built in the village. Collingullie currently has 50 dwellings, meaning the move will significantly increase its residential footprint.
A population boost could lead to the reopening of Collingullie Public School, which was put into recess by the NSW Department of Education in 2018 due to a lack of enrolments.
The council said the reopening of the school was ultimately outside its control but it would work with Schools Infrastructure NSW to ensure adequate community facilities were provided.
Collingullie's Sara Jones said while sewerage and electricity works and the building of houses could take years to complete, they were confident the school would stay put for future use.
"I can't see the school being sold now and if the plans go ahead then in five years there could be over 100 kids here and it would be quite a big problem then if the community was without a school," she said.
Mrs Jones, whose children attend schools in Wagga, said it was a "huge drama" for parents.
"It's hard for families out here to get their children enrolled into schools in Wagga because they're flagged as out of the zone," she said.
"I've also had other issues.
"My daughter got stuck in town one time because she had to catch two buses, so then I've had to go into town to get her."
Mrs Jones said the responses from the Department of Education and DPIE were promising.
"I'm very happy," she said.
Mrs Jones said there would be a lot of work to reopen the school after five years, but there was a lot of potential.
Collingullie resident Russ Meyers, who did his entire primary schooling at Collingullie Public School, also said the council's proposal looked promising.
Mr Meyers said he had been fighting to ensure the school did not close permanently and "to hear that it may reopen in the future is a light at the end of the tunnel".
"I'm excited now that the council is on board," he said.
A Department of Education spokesperson said Collingullie Public School remained in recess in 2022 as there was no current demand for the school.
"We continue to monitor the situation and will consult with the community about possible future enrolments that may mean the school reopens," the spokesperson said.
