The Daily Advertiser
Court

Junee jail prisoner Lavelua Fui Aloese given longer sentence for boiling water assault on cellmate

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
Updated July 17 2022 - 7:03am, first published 6:55am
Inside Junee Correctional Centre's maximum security wing. Picture: Les Smith

A prisoner serving a lengthy sentence at Junee Correctional Centre will spend even more time behind bars after throwing boiling water on his cellmate.

