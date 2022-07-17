A prisoner serving a lengthy sentence at Junee Correctional Centre will spend even more time behind bars after throwing boiling water on his cellmate.
Lavelua Fui Aloese, 67, who plans to live in Sydney upon release, was sentenced in Wagga District Court on Thursday having earlier pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Aloese appeared in the dock dressed in a green prison uniform and jumper while the details of the sentence were relayed to him by a Samoan interpreter.
According to an agreed statement of facts read out in court by Judge Gordon Lerve, Aloese's cellmate at Junee jail was upset at his behaviour.
"He had been waking the cellmate at 3am. The cellmate told [Aloese] not to use his kettle. At 5.20am on April 9, 2021, [Aloese] boiled water to make a cup of tea," Judge Lerve said.
"[Aloese] threw boiling water on the victim leaving him with large scolds on his chest and neck that left scars. Not satisfied with that, he also punched the victim two or three times.
"The victim grabbed [Aloese] and hit the duress button in the cell. The victim was treated for burns with a cold shower and given first aid."
Aloese was arrested that day and admitted to his offence.
In court on Thursday, Aloese's barrister said her client was currently serving a "very lengthy term of imprisonment " and was eligible for parole in 2028.
"Due to the language barrier - he speaks extremely limited English - he leads a very lonely existence in custody," the barrister said.
"This is further exacerbated by his low level of cognitive function, which will worsen with his age.
"I would submit that Mr Aloese's time in custody is more onerous [than on] the average prisoner. He is remorseful and unlikely to offend."
Judge Lerve accepted the defence's submission that up until this offence, Aloese had been a "model prisoner".
Judge Lerve said determining the seriousness of the offence was complicated by Aloese's diagnosis of a mild cognitive impairment.
"I'm not informed as to whether the victim has ongoing issues as result of the assault," Judge Lerve said.
"There were scolds over a reasonably large proportion of the victim's chest and neck. The matter is slightly below mid-range of seriousness."
Judge Lerve said that Aloese migrated to Australia via New Zealand in 1998, had a limited formal education and was serving up to 16 years in jail with a criminal record that did not entitle him to any leniency.
"I accept that [Aloese's] moral culpability is reduced. I find he is unlikely to re-offend but he is unable to participate in rehabilitation programs in custody," Judge Lerve said.
Aloese was convicted and sentenced to a fixed term of imprisonment of 10 months to date from September 5, 2027 which will expire on 4 July 2028.
Judge Lerve said the effect of the sentence was to extend Aloese's time in custody by five months.
Aloese did not visibly react when the sentence was handed down.
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
