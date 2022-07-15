A WAGGA nurse and mother of two will lead the way in paving a new path for women facing birth trauma after her own experience fuelled a desire to help others.
Elise Penton's first birth was not what she imagined, with significant tearing leading to haemorrhaging and a tiresome journey towards healing which then spiralled into post-natal depression and anxiety.
Now, Miss Penton, a nurse at Wagga Base Hospital, a voluntary peer support worker and the local organiser of an upcoming event coinciding with National Birth Trauma Awareness Week, is doing her part to prevent other mums from having a similar experience.
"We're having a Walk and Support event in Wagga, a nation-wide drive organised by the Australasian Birth Trauma Association (ABTA) to raise awareness around the growing numbers of women reporting physical and psychological birth trauma," she said.
"The numbers are now one in three women experiencing one or both traumas. With 20 per cent of those women, they are experiencing life-long physical problems after birth as well. The ABTA is raising awareness through education and advocacy support to make sure people feel less alone in their journey."
Birth trauma can be anything from psychological trauma like obstetric violence to physical trauma.
"For a lot of women, like myself, there can be haemorrhaging," Miss Penton said. "There are women experiencing prolapses and tearing- which is extremely hard to recover from and they can have a lifelong flow on effects."
After her own experience, Miss Penton went searching for support which she said was hard to come by.
"During my first birth, I think that I just wasn't prepared for what that meant. I did all of the classes and read all of the books but at the end of the day it just really strips you down and exposes all of the vulnerable parts of who you are and I wasn't prepared for that," she said.
"I feel like I went looking for support here locally and there wasn't much. There wasn't much awareness here and I felt kind of brushed off and when I did go looking there were extensive wait lists. I really struggled to find healing and recovery, so my aim for this is to just raise more awareness that there are more organisations out there willing to help."
Residents will be able to meet at the Wagga Visitor Information Centre on Sunday, July 24 at 11am where they will then go for a walk along the river, grab a coffee and have a chat.
Residents can show up on the day or register through the ABTA website.
