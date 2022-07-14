East Wagga-Kooringal and The Rock-Yerong Creek will both bring back a swag of key players for Saturday's showdown at Victoria Park.
Hawks full-forward Jarrad Boumann has been named to play his first game in six weeks, while tough midfielder Luke Cuthbert also returns from injury.
The Magpies will also be boosted by the return of a number of important players, with Liam Lupton making his long-awaited return, while Joey Hancock, Dale Cummins and Ted Fellows are all back in.
As much as the four are welcome inclusions, TRYC have lost Jordie Kemp (COVID), Cooper Diessel (calf) and Todd Hannam (unavailable), while Matt Clark-Kell is the victim of a player points squeeze.
Boumann, who suffered a calf injury against Barellan in May, has been unavailable in recent weeks but is finally set to return against the Magpies, who he kicked five goals against in a match-winning display earlier in the year.
The Hawks however are coming off a narrow five-point loss to North Wagga, their second defeat in their past three outings.
EWK coach Matt Hard said there's no particular area the Hawks must improve on to get back on the winner's list.
"Everywhere," Hard said.
"Every week's important and we're up against another quality team.
"Obviously we didn't get the job done last week so I'm more interested to see what our response is and how we go about it this week I guess.
"We need to work on consistency, we need to work on the fundamentals, I guess. We'll aim at those two things and if we can bring the heat, hopefully we can give ourselves an opportunity."
The Hawks, barring an upset in the final month, should have done enough to finish top three regardless of the result of Saturday's clash.
But Hard does not want to take any chances.
"You want to win these games to give yourself the opportunity," he said.
"There's five games to go and you look at it and we know The Rock and North Wagga are right up our backsides then obviously the run home, you've still got Barellan, whose beaten top sides, you've got the Jets who have beaten top sides and you've got CSU have beaten or are pushing top sides so every week is as important as the next."
The Magpies are under pressure a little more with a game against fourth-placed North Wagga waiting the week after.
TRYC co-coach Heath Russell said every game is massive from here on in.
"To be fair, every game we play, we've got four to go, I think they're all big," Russell said.
"If we drop any of them, it puts us in jeopardy of that double chance final so we won't be placing any more emphasis on it then we will the next three weeks to be honest.
"Obviously it's a battle at the top and it's a team we expect to play, and hope to play, deeper in the season so we understand there's that sort of expectation around it but we definitely won't place any more value on it than we will the rest."
