CHARLES Sturt University coach Travis Cohalan is looking forward to the challenge in front of his team over the next five weeks.
The Bushpigs remain in fifth spot despite last week's loss to Northern Jets but face a tough run home, starting with ladder leaders Marrar at Peter Hastie Oval on Saturday.
"We've got five weeks left and our fate's still in our hands. If we're good enough to win enough games, we'll make it," Cohalan said.
"We've got a few challenges with blokes who will be out this week, a few guys who won't be there, but we look forward to playing these games because we've got a very young team, most of the guys have only played between 15 to 30 first grade games and it's an opportunity to play quite frankly the clear benchmark of the competition in my opinion."
The Bushpigs lose Jacob Bell (lung), Jordyn McCulloch (ankle) and Steve Marsden (knee), while Harry Turner is unavailable.
Small forward Harry Wakefield, who has been enjoying a strong year, returns, along with David Kennedy.
Marrar will be without captain Jackson Moye but will welcome the return of Billy Toy.
