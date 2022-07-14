The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Charles Sturt University ready to begin quest to hold onto fifth spot, starting with clash against Marrar

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated July 14 2022 - 10:40am, first published 10:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CSU coach Travis Cohalan

CHARLES Sturt University coach Travis Cohalan is looking forward to the challenge in front of his team over the next five weeks.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.