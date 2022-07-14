Clubs NSW has proposed a raft of new measures designed to reduce the impact of problem gambling on communities.
Under the draft plan, problem gamblers would be involuntarily excluded from the state's clubs as part of a proposed new Gaming Code of Practice.
Advertisement
The new rules would also enable families to request an exclusion if they believed a loved one was experiencing gambling harm.
IN OTHER NEWS:
An independent panel would then determine whether a ban was appropriate and, if so, for how long.
The changes would also see each club required to have a designated responsible gambling officer.
They would also be required to ensure other club employees receive advanced training to help identify key problem gambling indicators and behaviours and conduct welfare checks on those believed to be at risk.
Patrons showing serious signs of a gambling problem, such as seeking credit for gambling, borrowing money from other patrons, or admitting to stealing money to gamble, would be offered counselling and automatically barred from clubs right across the state.
Wagga RSL gaming manager Mick McGann has welcomed the proposed changes, saying: "We will do all we possibly can, over and above ... and support these measures one hundred per cent.
"It's a way of helping the small minority of people who do have issues with gambling and we're all for anything we can do to eliminate problem gambling."
The Gaming Code of Practice also proposes lifetime bans for suspected money launderers from all clubs.
Potentially suspicious money laundering behaviour includes offering to buy a winning gaming machine ticket from someone else, loaning a person money to play a gaming machine or regularly depositing large amounts of money into a gaming machine and cashing it out without playing.
"We fully support lifetime bans for money launderers. As a business, we don't want that type of person in our premises," Mr McGann said.
However, Mr McGann did express concern that people not be unfairly excluded from clubs.
"There are certain things the industry body, the government and the departments must consider such as domestic violence matters like when family members want to exclude someone [from a premises]," he said.
"But that type of thing will be handed to an independent body who will then make a decision on that."
Mr McGann said all gaming staff are already trained in advanced responsible gambling through Clubs NSW.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.