Wagga City looking to extend winning streak

Wagga City are looking to make the most of a string of games as they build towards finals starting with a clash with Waratahs.
The two rivals clash at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday but bring in conflicting form lines.
Advertisement
Wagga City are on top of the ladder as they look to add to their winning streak, which spans back to 2019, while Waratahs are looking to hit back from a 23-7 loss to Griffith which saw them slip to third place on the ladder.
Coming into the clash fresh off another bye, Wagga City coach James Beaufils
"You just don't know what they are going to show up with," Beaufils said.
"We just have to play it as it goes.
"It seems like everyone is coming back in a more confirmed way now that finals are really just around the corner.
"I expect it to be pretty physical so it should be interesting.
"We want to stretch Waratahs and see how they are going. In the last couple of weeks they've been playing a different style of footy to when we versed them in round one.
"We're interested to see how they come out of the gates and what they bring to the field as we're looking for guys like Jesse Bellchambers to really shine.
"He's someone we've been really happy with his season."
READ MORE
However Wagga City have had to make a couple of changes.
Rory Sheard and Daryl Hemopo are both unavailable while Waisale Sauvinaloto is in doubt due to illness.
However fullback Steven Tracey is set to line up despite injuring his foot playing for Group Nine club Southcity over the weekend.
Beaufils believes Tracey's desire to play is a real boost for the side.
"He's right. There's no breaks when he went to get scans on Monday and he seems fine," he said.
"He probably should have the week off but he really wanted to rip in and get some points up on the board against his old club."
Advertisement
In the other game of the round, last-placed CSU are looking to prove lightning can strike twice when they travel over to face Griffith at Exies Oval on Saturday after surprising them earlier in the season.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.