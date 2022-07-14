Northern Jets assistant coach Mal Douglas says he has to 'live with the consequences' after he copped a three-game suspension for charging Charles Sturt University's Jacob Bell.
The Jets' finals hopes received a blow on Wednesday night when Douglas was suspended for three games by the AFL NSW-ACT tribunal for his shot on Bell in last Saturday's win over the Bushpigs at Ariah Park.
Bell suffered a collapsed lung as a result of the incident and was transferred to St Vincent's Hospital Sydney on Thursday.
The tribunal found Douglas guilty of intentionally or carelessly charging Bell, with the contact graded as intentional, to the body and severe impact.
Douglas expressed his remorse both at the tribunal hearing and afterwards.
"I chose to bump at this contest, with no intention of hurting anyone but unfortunately I got it wrong and now I've got to live with the consequences," Douglas said.
"I am sorry for the choice I made and the minutes of the tribunal proceedings will reflect this.
"I really wish Jacob a speedy recovery."
Douglas' will now miss the Jets next three games, starting with Barellan on Saturday and then the games against Marrar and Temora after their bye.
He will be free to return for the final round clash against East Wagga-Kooringal, where the Jets could be playing for their season.
Bell however is out for the season as the Bushpigs look to play finals for the first time since 2018.
CSU coach Travis Cohalan said the entire club are 'shattered' for Bell.
"First and foremost, he's a lovely young fella," Cohalan said.
"I've had the privilege of coaching him now for two years and I've seen his footy develop from last year where we sort of used him down back and on a wing, and now he's held down, along with Dusty Rogers, centre-half-forward for us and he's had some really good games.
"I'd call it a breakout year for him and he was really having an influence for us in that role.
"We're shattered for him, we're disappointed for him, bitterly disappointed for him that he'll play no further part in the year and at the moment our thoughts are with he and his family and want him to recover as best he can because he's obviously still in hospital."
