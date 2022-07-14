The Towers family will almost have a race within a race at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
After making her debut earlier this month, 17-year-old Mikayla Towers will line up against both her parents, Michael and Sarah for the first time.
Sarah herself has just returned to the gig this year after six years on the sidelines.
However with a number of horses around the same handicap in the stable she thought it was time to pick up the reins again.
"I've always had a licence when you've got the kids it is always easier to harness them up, do the work behind the scenes and send Michael out each time so I stopped driving," Sarah Towers said.
"I would only ever drive a few trotters that we owned in Sydney anyway but when we moved down we've got a lot of horses in the same grade so I said if we are going to go I might as well drive them myself.
"I've been back at it for a little while yet and while there's been no success yet I usually get the back end of the deal."
However this time around Sarah has come up with the good draw with Major Monty in the Welcome To The World Millie Jane Painting Pace (1740m) on Friday.
She will start from barrier one, daughter Mikayla will start from five with Bettarun while husband Michael is the more fancied on their three chances.
However Sarah is more than happy for him to take the reins on Miami Surf from gate four.
"It wasn't really by choice as I don't think either Mikayla or I like Surfie," she said.
"He asked what did we want to drive and I drove Monty the other week at Wagga so I said he could have Surfie and the little horse Mikayla is driving she drove him at the trials a couple of times, and he just likes the girls, so that is what we will do."
While each is naturally looking to get a win for themselves with Mikayla just starting out as a driver, getting around safely is another priority.
"We will probably get in each other's way more than anything," she joked.
"That's normally what happens but if Major Monty runs up to his form, and we have had a bit of trouble with him lately getting back to peak form, he's lead and won at Wagga going 55 or 56 a couple of times.
"He can be very temperamental and either turns up one week or not the next week.
"Miami Surf gets out good so we just have to see where they get to and little Bettarun I think Mikayla just has to drive him for a bit of luck and see where he gets to."
Mikayla has only had four drives so far but also gets her chance aboard Golden Reason to kick start the program.
The Towers trio will be a part of a rare moment in harness racing with both mum and dad taking on one of their kids all as drivers.
However in a twist the same will happen in Auckland on Friday when Bernie Hackett and Michelle Wallis take on their daughter Crystal Hackett while Kay, Matt and Gavin Crone have all raced against each other in Queensland before.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
