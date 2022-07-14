A Wagga District Court judge has allowed prosecutors in a kidnapping and burglary trial to use alternative evidence after a crucial witness was unable to take the stand.
Michael William Carr, 21, formerly of Mount Austin, is facing a judge-alone trial on 12 charges, including armed robbery, aggravated break, enter and steal and motor vehicle theft.
Prosecutors alleged Mr Carr was the person seen on security camera video forcing a delivery truck driver at knifepoint to assist in the burglary of the Forest Hill FoodWorks supermarket just after 3am on May 16, 2020.
However, the alleged victim was later diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder and prosecutors applied to use his statement to police as evidence at trial instead of appearing as a witness.
Judge Gordon Lerve ruled on Thursday that the prosecution's case met the limited circumstances - under section 65 of the Evidence Act - that allowed testimony to be used without being cross-examined by the defence.
The alleged victim's psychiatrist, Dr Adesina Adesanya, gave medical evidence that appearing in court either in person or by videolink "will in all probability result in a significant deterioration in [the alleged victim's] mental health and well-being".
Crown Prosecutor Trevor Bailey argued that the alleged victim gave "some considerable detail" in his 44-paragraph statement to police in the hours after the alleged offences.
The statement included a partial vehicle registration number and "a physical description that is generally consistent with the appearance of [Mr Carr]".
Mr Carr's barrister, Roland Keller argued "that the probative value of the evidence is outweighed by the danger of unfair prejudice".
"The importance of the evidence of [The alleged victim] is undoubted ... the Crown [prosecutor] conceded that it would essentially be left without a case so far as a good number of the matters on the indictment were concerned," Judge Lerve stated.
Judge Lerve also conceded that Mr Carr would clearly "be at some disadvantage" if the alleged victim's statement was admitted as evidence.
"There will be no opportunity for the accused to cross-examine [the alleged victim] to test reliability or accuracy," Judge Lerve stated.
Judge Lerve ultimately found it "would have been preferable" for Mr Carr's legal representatives to cross-examine the alleged victim but he was "not persuaded it would be unfairly prejudicial to [Mr Carr] to admit the evidence the Crown [prosecutor] seeks".
The hearing was adjourned until after 12pm on Friday to allow negotiations between prosecutors and Mr Carr's barrister and solicitor.
