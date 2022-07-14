GIANTS Orange completed the Wagga Baseball Association A grade season with a dominant victory over Brahman Bulls on Sunday.
Giants Orange rounded off their preparation for the grand final in two weeks time with a 17-0 win over the Bulls at Jubilee Park.
The bats were on for the Giants on the weekend, collecting 19 hits across the game and securing runs in four out of five innings.
Albert Richardson was a big contributor to the win. He reached base in all five of his plate appearances, collecting four hits, and only allowed three hits and no runs while on the mound.
Giants' winning form continued in B grade as Giants Cream upset Jackals Red 5-4.
A last minute fifth inning, three-run comeback from Jackals was not enough, as Giants managed to cling on for a thrilling win.
Giants' Bayden Mcmillan reached base in all three of his plate appearances alongside captain-coach David Abbott who went 3-4, collecting three hits to left field.
Giants' defense proved just as strong with pitcher CJ Lang throwing seven strikeouts, while holding Jackals to two hits.
Next weekend will see elimination finals in both A and B grade.
Red Sox take on Brahman Bulls in A grade, while Jackals Black take on Giants Cream in B grade.
