A man has been charged with drug supply offences after more than one kilogram of the drug ice was seized during a vehicle stop in the Riverina.
Officers from the Riverina Highway Patrol stopped a tow truck on the Hume Highway at Mount Adrah about 10.30pm on Wednesday.
Advertisement
The tow truck driver, a 45-year-old man, was subject to a roadside drug test, which police said returned a positive reading.
The results will undergo further analysis.
IN OTHER NEWS:
During a search of the vehicle, police said officers located and seized more than one kilogram of methamphetamine, or ice, and more than 700 grams of heroin.
The driver and his passenger - a 38-year-old man - were arrested and taken to Wagga police station.
The younger man was charged with supplying prohibited drug commercial quantity - a serious indictable offence, and supplying prohibited drug large commercial quantity - a serious indictable offence.
He appeared in Wagga Local Court on Thursday and was formally refused bail to reappear in the same court on September 7.
The older man was released pending further inquiries.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.