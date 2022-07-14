RIVERINA clubs and pubs have jumped on board a new mental health initiative aiming to strike up conversations during critical moments.
More than 100,000 Riverina Bluebell coasters were distributed by the Australian Hotels Association to pubs and clubs in Wagga and across the region from Albury to Narrandera, Cootamundra and Tumut.
The initiative is part of Wagga-based not-for-profit mental health organisation Riverina Bluebells post-COVID relaunch.
Riverina Bluebell chairmen Steve Matthews said a member had come up with the idea, targeting worrying numbers of people struggling.
"We thought it was a great way of getting the message out," Mr Matthews said.
Mr Matthews said they chose pubs and clubs for several reasons.
"If you can get to people when they're relaxed and not uptight and in a situation where not only they're there but their friends are there then maybe you've got the chemistry to make it work.
"So many people self-medicate, they use alcohol, but if you catch them at the right moment then maybe you can help dig them out of their hole."
Mr Matthews said the initiative comes at a good time when mental health struggles are high and access to services is low.
On the coasters, there's a QR code people can click and it will take them to a website with resources.
"It also gives people the opportunity to speak about it in a group or slip one in their pocket and do it when they get home," Mr Matthews said.
LIFELINE: 13 14 11
