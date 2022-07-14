Group Nine teams - round 12

Saturday, Alfred Oval, 2.35pm
Young
1 Tom Bush, 2 Jake Veney, 3 Nick Cornish, 4 Boro Navori, 5 Matthew Murray, 6 Tyler Cornish, 7 Mitch Cornish, 8 Aaron Slater, 9 Jesse Corcoran, 10 Jayke Hogan, 11 Josh Ayers, 12 Angus Smith, 13 Blake Hewitt, 15 Harry Fitzpatrick, 16 James Woolford, 19 Jake Walker, 20 Inoke Vunipola
Brothers
1 Cade Price, 2 David Oti, 3 Mitch Bennett, 4 James Morgan, 5 Aidan Sweeney, 6 Aaron Wynne, 7 Edan Price, 8 Luke Gladman-Pitts, 9 Brody Rigg, 10 Rhys Weldon, 11 Bas Blackett, 12 Mitch McCauley, 13 James Hay, 14 Mitch Carter, 15 Connor McCauley, 17 Will Roworth, 19 Clifford Morris
Saturday, Nixon Park, 3.45pm
Temora
1 Hamish Starr, 2 Drew Robinson, 3 Bradon Taylor, 4 James Stewart, 5 Joel Kelly, 6 Jock Ward, 7 Josh McCrone, 8 Zach Starr, 9 Gavin Kite, 10 Kris Rands, 11 Billy Reardon, 12 Tyler Madden, 13 Ryan Cain, 14 Cody Lynch, 15 Harrison Starr
Kangaroos
1 Daniel Foley, 2 Charlie Barton, 3 Jake Mascini, 4 Ned Cooper, 5 Noa Fotu, 6 Will Herring, 7 Tristan Wheeler, 8 Brayden Sharrock, 9 Bowie Foster, 10 Craig Field, 11 Nick Baker, 12 Ryan Cronin, 13 Jett Liu, 14 Jamie Brunton, 15 Ollie Hoksin, 16 Ben Cronin, 17 Simione Naiduki, 18 Daniel Gleeson
Sunday, Anzac Park, 2.35pm
Gundagai
1 Latrell Siegwalt, 2 Jack Lyons, 3 Corey Wilson, 4 Damian Willis, 5 Jake Elphick, 6 Tyron Gorman, 7 Derek Hay, 8 Afa Collins, 9 Stephen Gill, 10 Luke Berkrey, 11 Jake Elphick, 12 Blake Dunn, 13 Royce Tout, 14 Braith Crane, 16 Mark Elphick, 19 Vinny Brown
Tumut
1 Mitch Ivill, 2 Blake Maher, 3 Brayden Draber, 4 Tom Hickson, 5 Malik Aitken, 6 Dean Bristow, 7 Jordan Anderson, 20 Zac Masters, 9 Lachlan Bristow, 10 Jacob Sturt, 11 Joe Roddy, 12 Tom Jeffery, 13 Adam Pearce, 14 Jordyn Maher, 15 Jack Dean, 17 Josh Webb
Sunday, Harris Park, 2.35pm
Southcity
1 Travis Smith, 2 Clarrie Harris, 3 Joel Tracey, 4 Jesse Fitzhenry, 5 Jarom Vakarewakobau, 6 Jumarne Little-Kearnes, 7 Rogan Price, 8 Dana Ratu, 9 Kyle McCarthy, 10 Brent Snowden, 11 Rebel Price, 12 Tim Hurst, 13 Nick Skinner, 14 Jacob Levy, 15 Matthew Ward, 17 Dylan Warner-Chilstone
Albury
1 Jade Duroux, 2 Keanau Wighton, 3 Sebastian Rapana, 4 Robbie Byatt, 5 Lachlan Curtain Marlowe, 6 Paul Karaitiana, 7 Jack Mallinson, 8 Sam Collins, 9 Kieren Ford, 10 Matt Byatt, 11 Mason Fuller, 12 Elijah Tipene, 13 Jackins Olam, 14 Blake Grounds, 15 Reece Clegg, 16 Darcy Wilson, 17 Christopher Manley
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
