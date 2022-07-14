Tomorrow's equations: ALP's start provides reason for hope

One of the column's longest-serving political contacts sent two quotes this week that accurately describes the reasons for the Coalition's demise at the recent election.
There has also been an abject failure in the short time since to learn a solitary lesson as to why it has been rejected by voters and, for now at least, to grasp the uselessness of its criticism of Anthony Albanese and his government's initial grasp of current problems. This is also something the Coalition failed to attempt or even register during its time in power.
My contact's first quote came from Alvin Toffler, which he made in 1982 about the Eco-Spasm Report. Toffler was a prominent futurist who often discussed and researched the role of knowledge and technology in effecting changes and shaping the future of society.
This is what Toffler said 40 years ago, as our contact reminded us: "Don't trust the people who got us into this mess. They are either incompetent or have another agenda. You can't solve today's problems using yesterday's equations, the numbers don't fit anymore. If there is to be change it will have to come from the bottom up."
Thus, the term "the grass roots" was developed - or, as my contact very poignantly suggests: "Maybe the rise of the independents after the election may hear the clarion call." So, too, now is a wonderful opportunity for both the ALP and the cross-benchers to replace the tired, out of date ways and methods we have been using to govern this great country.
My contact's second quote, he said, was inspired by the ABC's first class expose entitled The War Within, by Four Corners' reporter, Sean Nicholls. Nicholls revealed extraordinary allegations about back room Liberal Party operatives and their relationship with wealthy business interests; not to forget the rotten leadership of Scott Morrison and the party's factions.
The quote was from the wonderful Australian writer, critic and reporter Donald Horne, who amongst 20 volumes of political and cultural analysis said this: "Australia is a lucky country, run by second-rate people and politicians who share its luck." Our contact suggests that after the Morrison era, and the example set in the weeks since and verified in Nicholls' reporting and the ABC's The War Within, Horne's assessment might even be revised post-election as "fourth or fifth-rate politicians".
There is a worthwhile view from a Liberal MP interviewed by Nicholls that Albo and his cabinet should take on board, too: "The general public is completely turned off by what they see as factional games. That's why we have to get our house in order. Our job is to fight for them, not fight each other."
True, but the Coalition has no hope of doing that until it understands the independent candidates were clearly aware what the issues were because they were uninhibited in their individual thinking by a distinct lack of factions.
Labor has begun the new term promisingly, and the latest announcement is to dissolve the fabricated case and subsequent charges brought by former Coalition governments and at least two mediocre Coalition attorneys-general, against lawyer Bernard Collaery. The dropping of the case by the government's A-G, Mark Dreyfus, has been described by the Human Rights Law Centre as an "important day for Australian democracy" and a further example of the progress made by the new government.
A promising start by the ALP, but where to now? It seems from other FOMM contacts that voters are looking for material matters.
Right at the top of the list is water and, after years of floods, the failure of all governments since the ALP with the last true progressive Coalition government (under Sir Robert Menzies) built the Snowy Scheme we have done very little to harness water, plan irrigation schemes and boost our nation's food production, agricultural and manufacturing industries. It is worth considering just what might have been had those areas that have just experienced their fourth flooding in the last year had each of their major river valleys been subject to a progressive, national Snowy Scheme development since the completion of the first.
Labor has a wonderful opportunity to reform our nation without ideological factional politics. The hint came from The Sydney Morning Herald editorial on July 6: "Albanese has done a solid job on the global stage but now it is time for his focus to shift back home."
