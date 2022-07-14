Tomorrow's equations: ALP's start provides reason for hope

Right at the top of the list is water and, after years of floods, the failure of all governments since the ALP with the last true progressive Coalition government (under Sir Robert Menzies) built the Snowy Scheme we have done very little to harness water, plan irrigation schemes and boost our nation's food production, agricultural and manufacturing industries. It is worth considering just what might have been had those areas that have just experienced their fourth flooding in the last year had each of their major river valleys been subject to a progressive, national Snowy Scheme development since the completion of the first.