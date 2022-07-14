HAVING been the first team to conquer Leeton United last round, Lake Albert coach Chris Ayton insists they face a 'different beast' altogether in Hanwood on Sunday.
Lake Albert moved within striking distance of the Pascoe Cup top two with a 4-2 win over Leeton at their last outing and are now preparing to try and bring down a second undefeated team in Hanwood.
Ayton pointed out the fact Hanwood are a 'different beast' to Leeton and it's backed up by their record, having scored 65 goals and conceded just one in their 10 games for the season.
Ayton said the Sharks will take confidence from the win over Leeton but suggested they will need to find another gear again to match Hanwood at Hanwood.
"Yeah we definitely will (take confidence). Hanwood is a different beast though," Ayton said.
"They're a quality side across the park, they've got a lot of players out there who can really do you some damage. Yeah, definitely a different beast to playing any of the other sides."
Hanwood enjoyed a 2-0 win over Lake Albert earlier in the year but Ayton is confident they are much better positioned the second time around.
"We're playing much better footy this time around," he said.
"Those areas that we needed to work on, we're headed on the right direction with that. Definitely we're a better footy side than what we were the first time we played them but they're going to be a better footy side than the first time we played them as well.
"We played them in round three and you're only three games into your season where as now we're looking at we're round 12, everyone's that bit fitter and knows what the coach wants from them.
"It's going to be good for us to see, especially with seven weeks to go leading into semis, whereabouts we're sitting and where we need to be.
"It's getting to that exciting part of the year, really, seven games to go, time to get the best foot forward and try to get some results."
Lake Albert go into the game having won four of their last five games, the only hiccup coming with a 3-2 loss to Tumut.
Ayton is happy with the direction they're headed.
"We know where we've been falling short and it was a good response from the boys last week to get that result against Leeton. We definitely feel like we're moving in the right direction now," he said.
"It was just those little effort areas across the pitch that were letting us down. We had some really good results leading into Tumut, and the boys actually did play really good footy against Tumut but those little effort areas let us down and we were trying to get the result in second, third gear, where as the flip side of that is if you watch Hanwood play that team, they're playing in fifth, sixth gear and they don't give an inch no matter who they're playing.
"They're a lot more consistent and that's the area we're trying to correct."
Lake Albert have a couple of key players in doubt with Matt Kleine battling illness, while defender Mitch Henman is under an injury cloud.
Hanwood are also likely to go in under strength with Dem Torino out for four to six weeks due to injury.
