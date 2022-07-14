WAGGA City Wanderers are keen to prove a point against ladder leaders Tuggeranong United in Canberra on Saturday.
The Wanderers' season briefly began to unravel when going down 6-1 to Tuggeranong back in May but Wagag City are keen to give a much better account of themselves the second time around.
"For us, they're the juggernauts of the competition of course, so we've spoken about how it's really important for us to go out and in a way, prove a point, but get into the game nice and early and be extremely competitive, which we know we can be and really make them work hard," Wanderers coach Dave Leonard said.
"That's a really important goal for us."
Leonard insists the Wanderers are better than the team that showed up on that occasion.
"They know that too, because a couple of their boys are quite close to us," he said.
"It should be interesting because they're a gun team."
Tuggeranong hold a commanding lead on top of the CPL ladder, having had just the one loss from their 12 games.
Among the Tuggeranong team is a number of former Wanderers players, including talented striker Luke Stevens.
Leonard hopes knowing a few of the opposition well can help his team.
"Unfortunately, we know how good those boys are. Luke is a freak of nature and he's been scoring goals for Tuggeranong," Leonard said.
"We understand the players that have played with us but again, they're so bloody good. It's a slight advantage but it comes down to the system they play too.
"We're super keen on it. We are looking forward to it and we really give ourselves a chance to take points and that's ultimately what we want but we want a better a showing than last time."
The Wanderers will be without Jake Ploenges due to COVID, forcing a slight reshuffle of the team.
Alvaro Kelechi will start in the middle alongside Samson Lucas, while Nashwan Sulaiman will push out wide and Jacob Ocheing will play number nine.
"The only disappointing thing is that Jake Ploenges has COVID so he'll be out. When he's up and about, we're a much better team for it so we'll definitely miss him," Leonard said.
