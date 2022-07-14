The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Wagga City Wanderers prepare for a second clash with CPL ladder leaders Tuggeranong United

MM
By Matt Malone
July 14 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KEY OUT: Wagga City Wanderers will be without Jake Ploenges due to COVID for Saturday's tough test against Tuggeranong United in Canberra.

WAGGA City Wanderers are keen to prove a point against ladder leaders Tuggeranong United in Canberra on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.