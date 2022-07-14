The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Accomplished footballer Curtis Steele to play 250th senior game when Coleambally host Temora

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated July 14 2022 - 10:34am, first published 7:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Curtis Steele

VETERAN speedster Curtis Steele will run out for his 250th senior game when Coleambally host Temora on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.