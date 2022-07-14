VETERAN speedster Curtis Steele will run out for his 250th senior game when Coleambally host Temora on Saturday.
Steele insists it's 'just another game' but would love nothing more than to celebrate the occasion with a win.
"It would be good. Another win at home for Coly would be really handy after a bit of a disappointing weekend last weekend but obviously they're a very good side and we've got a bit of improving to do," Steele said.
"The two games before that was probably the best footy we've played in terms of four quarter efforts so hopefully we can string that together this weekend."
Steele burst onto the scene at Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, making his senior debut as a 16-year-old.
He played in four straight premierships at the Lions from 2008-2011 and went on to represent NSW and play a handful of games for Greater Western Sydney (GWS) reserves.
Steele played down the 250 game milestone.
"It's just one of those things, it's another game but it's a bit of an achievement, I suppose. I actually didn't think I'd played that many. Obviously I've been around a bit longer than what I thought," he said.
"Obviously it means a bit to play top level of footy for that long but it's only an individual achievement, it's up there, but it's only an individual achievement, it's nothing too special or anything like a premiership."
It is those premierships at GGGM that Steele named as the clear highlight of his career.
He won a best and fairest at the Lions in 2011, something that means a lot to him given he was the same age as his father Michael won his at the club.
He rates Christen McPherson, Daniel Rankin, Jacob Olsson and Guy Orton at the best club players he's played alongside, while rates Collingullie and Coolamon as games that were always tough.
Steele is also a best and fairest winner at Coleambally, having been with the club for four years now after crossing from Hume League club Holbrook at the end of 2018.
The 30-year-old hopes he's still got a couple of seasons left and is keen to try coaching again after getting a taste at Coleambally.
"The head's saying a bit more but the body's probably saying not too much more," he said.
"I'd like to think I've still got a couple of seasons left in me. Obviously the coaching side of things is something that I'm trying to aim for to.
"I'm keen to coach again. It didn't work out at Coly for personal reasons and a bit too much going on, living away and the travel involved. If I found something closer and got the opportunity to do it, I'd probably jump at it."
Steele admits the travel involved with playing at Coleambally has been difficult but would love to continue his association with the club beyond this year.
"It's a bit harder to travel with the family but I haven't made a decision and won't until the end of the season," he said.
"I'm not ruling out going back out there because I love the club out there, they're a really good club and have supported me through everything."
As for the key to Coleambally bouncing back and recording a third win in the space of four weeks, Steele said it is all about sustaining their best for longer.
"I think it's just been four quarter efforts. I think we've been playing pretty good footy for at least half a game then after that we just drop off," he said.
"I think that four quarter effort and swinging a few players around in different positions and a bit more belief in the squad after coming close a couple of times, a few wins has the confidence high and hopefully that can help the team out.
"Obviously we're a very young side and once you get a bit of confidence it's easier to turn things around."
