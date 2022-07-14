Collingullie-Glenfield Park head to Narrandera on Saturday to face the Eagles, and despite them coming off the back of two strong wins are making sure not to underestimate their opponent.
Since drawing with Coolamon in round nine, the Demons have notched up an 88-point demolition of Turvey Park as well as defeating Griffith by 10 goals on Saturday.
Despite the recent good form, Demons co-coach Brett Somerville is making sure that his side gives the Eagles the respect they deserve.
"We definitely won't be underestimating them," Somerville said.
"They've been able to get up for a couple of games against us in the past so we will go over there and make sure the boys have got the right attitude.
"Hopefully we can get a good start and that should go a long way to getting the win."
The last two times that the sides have clashed at Narrandera Sportsground it has been the Eagles coming out on top, with the Demons last taking victory in 2018.
The starts have been the key to the Demons' success this season with Somerville hoping his team comes out of the blocks hungry on Saturday.
"When we start well we generally finish pretty well," he said.
"The couple of games where we probably haven't been happy with the performance generally gets put down to a slow start.
"We will be looking to kick off pretty quick and have some toughness at the footy.
"But we know that they will probably have those same sort of attributes as well so it'll be an interesting challenge early on."
Somerville highlighted that his team still had a little bit of work to do mainly with their entry inside the forward 50.
"That last kick into the forward line we haven't been happy with for the last couple of weeks," he said.
"Just that consistency of attack on the footy and that delivery probably hasn't been where it should be."
The Demons go into the clash without Jayden Klemke after he suffered a head knock during their win against the Swans.
Ed Perryman is a 50-50 chance to return after missing the Swans game while it is likely that Dan Frawley will also miss the trip to Narrandera.
The Demons will look to their undefeated reserves side for players to step up into the first grade team.
"There are probably a couple of guys in second grade who have been performing who will get their opportunity this week," Somerville said.
"We are pretty happy with the depth we have this year.
"The guys that are to come in potentially have been first graders in the past so it just shows how deep we are which is great for the club."
