Wagga's zoo is mourning the loss of one of its most beloved animals, following the death of Russell the wombat.
Known for his love of people and cheeky personality, Russell recently passed away following a long battle with illness.
Wagga City Council's manager of parks Henry Pavitt said the exact cause of death is still unknown, but the autopsy report has put it down to natural causes.
"It's a very sad time for the community and especially for our zoo staff up here who have basically raised him since he was donated," Mr Pavitt said.
"He was a huge part of the zoo and kids loved coming up to see him. Many will probably remember him walking around on a lead, having a scratch and nibble on their boot."
Russell was donated to the Wagga Zoo & Aviary as a baby in 2020 - when he weighed just three kilograms - after a local family rescued him from the side of the road in Gundagai.
His passing is especially sad for staff at the zoo who have cared for him and watched him grow into a rambunctious marsupial.
Zoo curator Wendy McNamara said even with the extensive tests and treatments during his illness, Russell kept his "zest for life" and love of people right up until the end.
"Even though wombats are notoriously nocturnal, when he heard people around his enclosure he would always run out, up and down the fence saying hi to everybody," she said.
"Anytime you are dealing with animals of course illness can happen. It's just one of those things and we do everything we can to try and give them the best life."
Ms McNamara said Russell was unique and would always be remembered, but confirmed the zoo would be looking to find a new resident for the wombat enclosure.
"Obviously Russell is one of a kind and we'll never be able to replace him," she said.
"But we have the enclosure and we love wombats so if the right one comes along we are definitely keen to have another one."
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
