Wagga residents have endured the city's coldest day in two years.
Tuesday's daytime temperature peaked at just 7.7 degrees at the Wagga airport and the chill-factor was so high that the feels like temperature at midday was just 3.5 degrees.
It turns out Wagga was also one of the coldest areas across the region that day, with the surrounding towns of Temora and Narrandera incredibly recording almost double Wagga's maximum temperature.
Bureau of Meteorology Engagement Officer Morgan Pumpa said Tuesday's maximum of 7.7 degrees was "due to a cold outbreak following a cold front that moved over NSW on Monday."
"Behind it we had some cold southwesterly winds and also a drop in temperature," Ms Pumpa said.
The last time the temperature dropped below 7.7 was on July 23, 2020, when Wagga recorded a maximum of just 7.6 degrees.
In contrast, Wagga's coldest day on record saw the mercury rise to a mere 3.4 degrees on July 16, 1966.
While maximum temperatures are forecast to remain a bit higher in coming days, minimums are set to drop even farther.
On Thursday morning, temperatures across Wagga plummeted to a new low for 2022 with Kapooka Army Base recording -3 degrees and Wagga Airport recording -1.7. Meanwhile, Young recorded a frosty -4.9 degrees.
And the freeze is set to continue, with Friday on track to see even colder minimums across the region as Wagga braces for a forecast of -3 degrees. But residents in Temora and Young are expecting even worse, with forecast minimums of -4 and -5 respectively.
The cold snap is also expected to bring fresh dustings of snow to the major resorts this week, with snow falling down to 900 metres in parts of the region on Wednesday.
And with school holidays coming to a close this weekend, Riverina Ski Sports Hire owner Peter Clucas has been pleasantly surprised at the volume of business this season so far.
"Business has been very strong," Mr Clucas said.
"We're very happy with the school holiday trade.
"People have been really keen to get back to the snow and travel to major resorts."
Mr Clucas said there has been a particularly strong showing from those headed to Perisher, Thredbo, Falls Creek and Mount Hotham.
"We were pretty upset that Selwyn delayed their opening another year, but it's been easier than we thought and business is not far off a normal season," he said.
Mr Clucas said this is despite the fact the store usually gets over 50 per cent of business from people heading to Selwyn.
"We had a lot of advanced bookings from Selwyn who cancelled and didn't book somewhere else," he said.
"A lot of people who go there don't go to the other resorts because they are too far away and it costs too much.
"In contrast, Selwyn is a lot closer, it's easy to get to, it's not an intimidating resort and it's family friendly.
"So some people will just wait until Selwyn reopens."
With the Bureau forecasting snowfall over 1000 metres on Thursday and more expected in coming days, Ms Pumpa is reminding those heading to the snow to take appropriate cautions.
"It's really important anyone heading to the snow this weekend stay up to date with the latest forecast and monitors the warnings. They can do this via the website or app," she said.
"We have a possible cold front moving over the state in the second half of the weekend and that could bring strong or potentially damaging winds to parts of the southeast, especially on Sunday.
"So, as we see an increase to the amount of snow in the alps this Sunday, it's really important people consider fatigue and visibility when driving in the area."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
