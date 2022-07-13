ON THE PACE: Jones leads premiership after shock win

Blake Jones has an 11-win lead in the Southwest and Riverina drivers' premiership.
The 33-year-old was given last year's honour at the awards night last month, despite Jackson Painting winning more races.
Advertisement
However this time around Jones has a good lead over his cousin with 51 wins so far this season.
Painting is next best with 40 while Peter McRae (30) and Blake Micallef (28) follow behind.
Jones was surprised to be so far in front.
"I wouldn't have thought I'd be that far in front but Jack and Dave probably have a few higher class horses that they've been travelling to Sydney and Melbourne," Jones said.
Meanwhile David Kennedy is in a good position to claim back-to-back trainers' premierships.
Kennedy is 11 wins clear of Ellen Bartley after training 35 winners in the region so far this season.
Bartley is on 24 with Trevor White and David Micallef next best with 17 wins.
****
BLAZING Home made it two wins from as many starts at Cobram on Monday.
After an impressive win on debut at Wagga, Blazing Home overcame a second row draw to score for Euroley combination David Kennedy and Jackson Painting.
The win also ensured he picked up a Vicbred bonus.
Blazing Home was not the only Riverina horse to taste success at Cobram.
The Clock Winder also scored for trainer-driver Shane Hallcroft.
It was the six-year-old's first win since taking out a Regional Championships heat last May.
Riverina-trained horses filled the top six positions in the race.
****
Advertisement
MAAJIDA added to her impressive record with success in the group three Fleur De Lil at Albion Park on Saturday.
She was able to lead all the way and after coming up with a good draw is set to start a short-priced favourite in the group one The Golden Girl this Saturday.
The five-year-old is looking to add to group one wins at two, three and four for the Johnson family.
She is one of three Riverina owned mares in the group one feature alongside Fairy Tinkabell and Rubies For Tash while B K Swy is the first emergency.
Last start Wagga winner Not Be Denied has drawn one in the group three South East Oaks up against the Wagga-owned Steno and Michael Boots' The Iron Lady.
Boots also has MIA Breeders Plate winner in the group three South East Derby.
Advertisement
****
RICKIE Alchin added to his group one tally at Menangle on Saturday night.
After the feature program was washed out last week, the former Temora horseman produced Watts Up Majestic to win the Trot NSW Four/Five Year Old Final.
Alchin also finished second with Love You in the group one final for three-year-olds.
****
Advertisement
WAGGA will hold a nine-race card on Friday.
The first is at 12.55pm.
Young races on Tuesday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.