The Daily Advertiser
Health

NSW Health changes COVID reinfection period from 4 weeks to 28 days to help combat Omicron third wave

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated July 13 2022 - 6:38am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverina GP Dr Alam Yoosuff welcomes the reinfection period change but says the onus of responsibility remains with the general public. Picture: File shot

Riverina residents must now monitor for symptoms and get tested much sooner after contracting COVID than has been previously recommended by health authorities.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.