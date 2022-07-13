Riverina residents must now monitor for symptoms and get tested much sooner after contracting COVID than has been previously recommended by health authorities.
As of yesterday, NSW Health has revised the official COVID-19 reinfection period from 12 weeks down to 28 days.
Advertisement
In light of the latest Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, the change is an attempt to protect the community from people reinfected sooner than was formerly thought possible.
Riverina GP and MLHD director of primary health Dr Alam Yoosuff said he is seeing many COVID cases at his Finley-based clinic and welcomed the update to the NSW reinfection period.
"I think reclassifying the reinfection period, changing it from three months to 28 days, is to acknowledge the fact that new variants have more evasivenes to escape the immunity we've already got via vaccine and previous infection," he said.
"So, I would say it is the right thing to do."
Amongst rising COVID cases across the country, health experts are warning that Australia is yet to reach the peak of its third wave.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Dr Yoosuff said personal responsibility during the latest Omicron subvariant wave facing the country goes beyond simply monitoring for symptons sooner than previously.
"Get tested - my biggest worry is that people are not doing the tests when they should and not registering it," he said.
"And then the way that we have trivialised COVID-19 in the current context.
"There are people who are vulnerable, there are people who are at higher risk."
Dr Yoosuff said he is seeing plenty of patients not registering positive COVID results and not consulting with a health professional when they should have perhaps sought treatment with antivirals, for example.
The changed reinfection period comes only a week after NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant recommended wearing face masks in public indoor spaces and residents over 30 were approved for a second booster.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.