Humankind's greatest ever glimpse into the heart of the cosmos has filled Wagga's astronomers with incredible feelings of awe and excitement.
The deepest and sharpest images ever taken of the distant universe, captured by the $15 billion James Webb Space Telescope, were released by NASA this week.
High-quality shots depict dying stars, galaxies colliding and the furthest humanity has ever seen in both time and distance.
Wagga astronomer Michael Maher described the images from the telescope as "almost breathtaking" and said they showcase the sheer magnitude of space.
"We're looking at light that has been travelling since before our galaxy was even formed," he said.
"The pictures are amazing and they're just everything we hoped for."
The Webb telescope is the biggest and most powerful ever constructed, peering back to the dawn of the universe from a lookout point more than 1.5 million kilometres from Earth.
Mr Maher heralded the telescope as a "groundbreaking" piece of technology which would result in major new discoveries.
"Now the astrophysicists have got a whole new collection of information to sift through ... it just takes astrophysics to another level," he said
"They're already seeing things that aren't necessarily fitting into some of the major theories about the early development of the universe."
The Webb is considered the successor to the highly successful Hubble Space Telescope.
Wagga-based Dr Graeme White, an adjunct professor at the University of Southern Queensland and the University of Canberra, said the "incredible photos" went far beyond past capabilities.
"All of the objects in these photos have been photographed many times, but when you compare even the best that came out of the Hubble against the Webb - these are spectacularly impressive," he said.
Each image released so far hints at the telescope's capability of potentially solving thought-provoking deep space mysteries, such as the start of the universe and life on far-off planets.
"These photos will be delved over and pontificated over by probably thousands and thousands of very bright people," Dr White said.
"This is just an absolute highlight in the way science is going ... and in terms of shoving good science in the face of the public, these images are just fantastic."
Mr Maher was filled with pride seeing how the world had reacted to the images, which he said showed the true beauty of science and discovery: "It doesn't turn a buck, it doesn't drill for oil - it's just pure knowledge."
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
