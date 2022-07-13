Rising Wagga motocross star Byron Dennis received the best news of his young career after being notified that he would be heading to Finland in August to represent Australia.
Dennis is heading to the 2022 FIM World Junior Motocross Championships where he will be representing Australia in the 125cc 13-17 years World Championship class in Vantaa, Finland.
Fifteen-year-old Dennis was thrilled to hear the news last week and can't wait to head overseas and see what he can achieve.
"It's exciting," Dennis said.
"I've been selected for the world championships which will be an amazing experience.
"It really makes all the hard work and sacrifices worth it."
Dennis' selection in the Australian team is a reward for all the effort that he has put into his career along with the sacrifices made from both his parents who are ecstatic for their son.
"They are really happy with how far I've come," he said.
"They think everything that we have been doing is paying off."
Dennis was on the way back to Wagga after competing in the Hattah Desert Race when he first got the call that he was in contention to head to Finland.
"The team manager rang dad and just said that we think you should be selected to go over there," he said.
"At first it didn't feel very real but then we started thinking about it and planning some stuff and looking into it a bit more.
"It all started to get exciting and then the release came out, now it feels very real."
The last time the championships were held in Vantaa was in 2006 where Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac were competing for junior titles, with the pair now competing in the AMA Supercross Championships.
Dennis is also looking to make a name for himself on the world stage.
"It's the first time that I am going over for that big of a race," he said.
"Hopefully it can open up a few doors for us over there in the future and we can show the world what we can do."
Dennis put a bid in for the team a few months ago, with him admitting they didn't know if he would have a shot at being selected.
"We just thought that we would put one in," he said.
"We knew that they were only choosing two riders and we didn't know how much of a shot we had.
"But the team manager said to dad that they know that I've had a few rough races but if I can fix my starts and my bike problems that I should go alright.
"They think that I'd probably run in the top three and that I should have a shot going over there and see what I can do."
The trip to Hattah was a fruitful one for Dennis with him taking the win in the Junior Big Wheel race with younger sister Eliza also taking the Girls 7-12 years class win in the Junior Small Wheels race.
"I'm really happy, you can't get much better than first," Dennis said.
"It was a bit tough but I thought I handled it pretty well and enjoyed it.
"I had a lot of fun so it was definitely worth going down there."
Dennis also recently trekked to Maitland for round five of the Australian ProMX Championships where he didn't have the best of weekends.
"I had a rough weekend in Maitland," he said.
"I had a bike failure in the second moto and then I had a bad start in the first one as well as few crashes.
"We lost a few points but hopefully can make it back up in round six."
Dennis dropped to sixth in the points in the MX3 class and will be hoping for better fortunes when he heads to Coffs Harbour later this month for round six.
