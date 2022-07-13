The Daily Advertiser

FRNSW statistics show concerning level of house fire homes not equipped with working smoke alarms

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
July 13 2022 - 10:00am
Turvey Park station firefighters Amy Ellice and Zale Bailey holding smoke alarms, which FRNSW are reminding people must be installed and working this dangerous winter season. Picture: Les Smith

Riverina residents are being urged to maintain safe fire practices after Fire and Rescue NSW released concerning statistics this week on working smoke alarms.

