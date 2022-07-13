Riverina residents are being urged to maintain safe fire practices after Fire and Rescue NSW released concerning statistics this week on working smoke alarms.
The NSW house fire death toll has already reached nine at the half way point of the dangerous winter season, more than double that of last season as a whole.
Of the 373 house fires attended by FRNSW across the state since June 1, 44 per cent did not have working smoke alarms and a further 20 per cent did not have alarms installed at all.
FRNSW Regional South zone commander Stewart Alexander said the statistics should be taken very seriously by local residents.
"[They are] a real concern for Fire and Rescue NSW as it is for all the community, of course," he said.
"And, unfortunately, with nine lives lost this winter alone, that's double what was lost last year through the whole of winter and cooler months."
As we enter the second half of winter, Mr Alexander reminded Riverina residents of the importance of a working smoke alarm.
"We are encouraging everybody to have a working smoke alarm no matter where they reside, whether it's a house or a unit or a caravan or mobile home," he said.
"Owners of properties that they rent out, they're responsible for the installation of smoke alarms.
"And then the renter is responsible for changing the battery in those."
Mr Alexander also said that anyone who is facing difficulties physically accessing smoke alarms for battery changes should reach out to their owner, managing agent or even their local fire station.
Fire and Rescue NSW Acting Deputy Commissioner Trent Curtin also reminded the state that legislation dictates homes must be equipped with working smoke alarms.
"It's the law for all properties to have at least one working smoke alarm installed on every level of the home," he said in a statement.
"And if you live in a rental property, I urge you to test your smoke alarm and make sure it's in good working order."
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
