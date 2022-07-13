THE dumping of waste on Willans Hill is the likely cause of an outbreak of a cactus native to northern Mexico, an invasive species environmental officers say could affect wildlife, pets and people.
The cluster of Bunny Ears Cactus was removed by Wagga City Council vegetation officers on Wednesday.
The council's environmental management team leader Tony Phelps said the growth of non-native plants, including the Bunny Ears Cactus which is illegal to buy and sell in NSW, is a problem for native wildlife that rely on native plants to survive.
"It also has barbs on it which can cause a lot of irritation and if it gets into eyes it will cause blindness," he said.
Vegetation officer Sharni Hands said the discovery of non-native weeds and plants at nature reserves in and around Wagga has been occurring more frequently.
She said if non-native plants and weeds were left to grow they would eventually out compete the native species which the wildlife depends on.
"The wildlife would eat some of the [invasive species] but not to the degree they thrive on with natives," she said.
Residents are urged to dispose of green waste via their green bins to prevent the spread of invasive weeds and plants.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
