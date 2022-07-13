The Daily Advertiser

Albury crash victim Braxton Hurt was a 'good bloke with a heart of gold'

By Ted Howes
July 13 2022 - 3:00am
GRIEF: Ozkan Ismail stands with a pic of his 'brother' and best mate Braxton Hurt.

Braxton Hurt profoundly touched the lives of everyone he met in Albury - his martial arts students, his friends and family, especially his brother and best mate - before he was tragically taken in a motorbike accident last Saturday.

TH

Ted Howes

