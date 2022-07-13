Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong are waiting to see whether star midfielder Matt Hamblin will be available for the run home into the Riverina League finals.
Hamblin's injured ankle has kept him out for the last four weeks and the Lions are still not sure if and when the young gun will return.
Hamblin was leading the Riverina League player of the year polling when he injured his ankle in the Lions win over Narrandera on June 4 and had arguably been GGGM's most important player up until that point.
GGGM coach Sam Martyn was hoping to get further clarification in the near future on the extent on Hamblin's injury.
"We are still not too much clearer about Matty," Martyn said.
"I think he's got an appointment this afternoon with a surgeon to see what his next steps are in his rehab.
"We are obviously hoping it's good news, he is probably the best midfielder in the competition so when you don't have a player like that available it does leave a bit of a hole.
"But we are quite hopeful that it's good news for Matty and he can start progressing in his rehab and hopefully be on the field sooner rather than later."
The 19-year-old Hamblin is one of the rising stars of the competition winning GGGM's best and fairest Daniel McPherson medal last year as well as coming third in the Jim Quinn Medal.
Martyn understands the importance of not rushing back the exciting young player.
"He's only 20 this year so there is no point in trying to rush him back," he said.
"It could be syndemosis, we are not too sure yet.
"If it's that we are not going to rush him back because he has still got 15 years of football ahead of him."
Tom Anderson will undergo a test this week to see whether he will line up against Griffith after he missed the loss against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes with an ankle injury.
Meanwhile Dan Foley will miss the clash against the Swans after injury his hamstring in the loss against MCUE.
"It's not too severe, it is just a lower grade hammy but we probably won't risk it this week," Martyn said.
"He has already had one throughout the year so we don't want to keep rushing him back and him redoing it in the back half of the year.
"So we probably won't play him this week and just give him a week or two if necessary to get him right."
The injuries don't come at an ideal time for GGGM, with the side coming off their second loss in three weeks, however will be looking to bounce back against the Swans on Saturday.
"We are excited to respond," Martyn said.
"As after our last defeat against Tigers, we said the test of our character is how we respond.
"We responded in a really strong way against Coolamon, but again we had our colours lowered on the weekend.
"But I think the true test of us is making sure we don't lose two in a row."
Martyn acknowledged that his side didn't have a lot to work on, praising the way that the Lions have been starting their recent matches.
"Our starts have been fantastic, so obviously the preparation during the week is good because that's a reflection of how you begin a game," he said.
"Against Tigers we put the first 19 points on the board and against Coolamon we were up by 40 points at quarter time.
"Against Mango we kicked the first five or six goals of the game so the starts aren't an issue for us."
While GGGM have been prolific in the way they are starting games, Martyn believes that his side just needs to keep that standard for the entirety of the game.
"It's just about maintaining what's working for us and I think our skills as well," he said.
"We probably need to make sure that our fundamentals of football are at a AFL Riverina standard.
"Because although they were in the first half, the second half they were probably sub par.
"So we will have a big emphasis on our skills this week and making sure we are not just competing for a half and competing for the entirety of a game."
