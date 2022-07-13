The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

GGGM still unsure when Matt Hamblin might return from injury

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated July 13 2022 - 6:49am, first published 6:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STILL DOUBT: GGGM are still awaiting results to see whether their star midfielder Matt Hamblin will play any further part in the Lions season. Picture: Madeline Begley.

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong are waiting to see whether star midfielder Matt Hamblin will be available for the run home into the Riverina League finals.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.