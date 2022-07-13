IT IS all systems go for Narrandera Race Club's inaugural showcase meeting on Sunday.
Some $250,000 in prizemoney will be up for grabs on Narrandera Cup day, in what will be the club's biggest ever race meeting.
The club's racing manager Michael Bailey expects it to be a memorable day for the community.
"It is our biggest meeting. It's our first showcase meeting, we've never had a $40,000 cup and we've certainly never had $250,000 in prizemoney," Bailey said.
"The nominations we have are really good and I'm pretty sure the fields will hold up.
"As long as the weather does the right thing by us, we should have a really good day."
The club has received 184 nominations for the eight-race TAB card, including 21 for the $40,000 Leeton Toyota Narrandera Showcase Cup (1600m).
The Doctor's Son has been given the top weight of 61 kilograms in a group of nominations that include the Kurt Goldman-trained Intuition, Snake Gully Cup winner Ready To Humble, Reward Seeker, Mookareena, Dolphina and more.
There will be fashions on the field as part of the big day, as well as other entertainment.
The track was rated a soft five on Wednesday.
...
ANGUS and Richie Lamont have taken over the management of Kooringal Stud.
The changing of the guard at Kooringal was made official last week with the announcement of Angus and Richie as the new stud principals.
It brings to an end Stuart Lamont's 40 plus years in charge of the Stud.
Stuart will remain at the farm but wanted to make official the roles of his sons, Angus and Richie.
"I'm stepping back from the horse side of things," Stuart explained.
"I'll still very much be living on the farm and be part of the farm, but I'm going to be managing the sheep operation and doing a lot of the maintenance around the place.
"I still enjoy what I'm doing so I'd be mad to stop. I'm very happy to step back from my role that I've had for the last 40 plus years in the horse side of things and just take on something a little less laborious.
"They've already been in that role but I guess we're just making it a little more official as far as the clients are concerned."
Lamont is proud that two of his sons were able to step up and continue the family tradition.
"I'm thrilled with that, that's there's interest shown in it. I guess way back, if I hadn't shown interest when Dad set it up, it would have gone back to a wheat sheep farm," he said.
"Now we're at the stage where the whole property is very well set up and it's a much more commercial enterprise so it's great that someone's going to continue it."
...
WAGGA'S Josh Richards has a race on his hands for the Melbourne metropolitan apprentice jockey's premiership.
Richards is locked in gripping duel with fellow apprentice Matt Cartwright with just five metropolitan meetings remaining for the season.
Richards has 38 metropolitan winners for the season, just one ahead of Cartwright.
Cartwright closed the gap to one with a winner at Caulfield last Saturday. Richards went close but was unable to extend the margin at Sandown on Wednesday.
Cartwright will continue his push for the title with eight rides at Flemington on Saturday, where Richards has five.
...
YOUNG'S Tyler Schiller is a little more comfortable in his quest for the Sydney metropolitan jockey's premiership.
Schiller's lead remains at seven after both he and Reece Jones rode winners at Warwick Farm on Wednesday.
Schiller is on 44 wins and leads Jones on 37.
Five meetings remain with the pair both set for five rides at Rosehill on Saturday.
...
LEADING Southern District trainer Mitch Beer will head to Adelaide on Saturday with consistent sprinter Seventh Seal.
The last-start Corowa winner was scratched from a midweek city meeting at Sydney last week due to a minor issue but will head to Morphettville on Saturday to contest the $55,000 Benchmark 86 Handicap (1000m).
The five-year-old was also nominated for Flemington and Narrandera.
Meantime, ex-Beer stayer Perfect Illusion scored his first Australian win at Gawler last Saturday.
Perfect Illusion is still owned by the same interests but was transferred to Richard and Chantelle Jolly at the start of this preparation. The seven-year-old had 26 starts in Australia and nine minor placings before the breakthrough win over 2100m.
...
WAGGA trainer Chris Heywood plans to be out of his stables by the end of the week.
Heywood is in the process of cleaning up his Slocum Street stables, ready for Doug Gorrel's arrival at the end of the month.
Heywood is still in the process of finding new homes for a number of his horses, mostly those who are currently spelling.
Of those in work, stable star Blitzar and promising stayer Pillar Of Strength have joined Matt Dale at Canberra. Last War has gone to Craig Widdison, while Delivered has joined Shane Bloomfield at Narrandera.
...
AN UNRACED filly from the Darrell Burnet yard upstaged a global star at Albury on Tuesday.
Group-one placed import Gold Trip made the trip to Albury to trial after the last.
Trained by Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, Gold Trip closed strongly to run second behind Supido Beauty in the 900 metre trial.
Gold Trip was controversially denied the chance to run in last year's Cox Plate on vet's advice and is again being set for the weight-for-age classic in October.
The five-year-old, who ran fourth in the world famous L'Arc De Triomphe in 2020, will head to Sydney to have his first Australian start in the listed Winter Challenge (1500m) at Randwick later this month.
Supido Beauty, who was ridden by Hannah Williams, won the trial by one and three quarter lengths. The Supido filly was having her first trial.
The Mitch Beer-trained Medal, who finished last campaign by running in three listed races in Tasmania, ran third.
...
GALLOPS
Sunday: Narrandera (TAB)
TROTS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Young (TAB)
DOGS
Sunday: Temora (TAB)
