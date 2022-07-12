The Daily Advertiser

Police appeal for help to find missing Riverina woman Naomi 'Juliet' Moore

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated July 12 2022 - 9:51am, first published 9:40am
Naomi 'Juliet' Moore. Pictures: NSW Police

Police have issued a public appeal for help to find a woman who was last seen in the Riverina a week ago.

Deputy Editor

Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.

