Region's ice and alcohol use defies statewide trends

A drug counselling service has found the Riverina did not reduce its ice and alcohol use despite a national report suggesting record low consumption across regional NSW.
The Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission tested wastewater at eight treatment plants in regional NSW, for the level of 12 different drugs.
Advertisement
The commission's latest report suggests regional NSW residents have consumed lower levels of drugs per person than their Sydney counterparts for the first time since April 2017, except for cocaine and heroin.
Directions Health runs Murrumbidgee Pathways and offers drug and alcohol counselling to about 500 people a year in Wagga.
Service delivery director Stephanie Stephens said Directions Health's experience with its Murrumbidgee clients was that the abuse of alcohol and methamphetamine, also known as 'ice', was actually still on the rise.
"There are some parts [of the commission's report] that align with our experience and some that don't," Ms Stephens said.
"Access to substances has changed through the pandemic at times and people have not been able to access what they usually would.
"We have seen reductions in drug quality and availability and price. People have reported to us that they have had more problems with alcohol or the impact of consumption on their life because alcohol has remained readily available.
"The other thing we are hearing is that methamphetamine quality was a times terrible through the pandemic and it was difficult to get but now it is cheaper and more accessible than a little while ago."
In other news
The commission has not disclosed the names of the regional testing locations, which took wastewater samples between December 2021 and February 2022.
The testing suggested the average consumption of cocaine and MDMA, which is the active ingredient in ecstasy, had increased in regional NSW during that time.
Ms Stephens said Directions Health had noticed an increase in the use of both drugs, which could be explained by the return of social and live music events.
"People were not able to attend the sorts of settings where they report using these types of drugs as the clubs were shut and festivals and parties were not happening," she said.
The Riverina Police District established Strike Force Crestreef in December to investigate the supply of illicit drugs in Wagga's licensed venues.
Strike Force Crestreef has run at least two undercover operations this year that appeared to focus on identifying cocaine dealers.
The Calvary Riverina Drug and Alcohol Centre was contacted for comment.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.