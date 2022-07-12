GRIFFITH teenager Harry Rowston is satisfied he's done all he can to impress prospective AFL clubs after a stellar under 18 national championships.
Rowston was crowned most valuable player (MVP) for the Allies after they finished their championships in style with a two-goal win over Western Australia, 11.7 (73) to 9.7 (61), in Adelaide on Saturday.
Rowston produced another polished display to finish and was rewarded with the MVP award for the Allies, a team made up of the best talent from NSW-ACT, Queensland, Tasmania and Northern Territory.
The 17-year-old was happy with how he performed on the big stage.
"I was pretty happy. Obviously it would have been nice to get a few more wins but it was pretty good," Rowston said.
The Allies lost their opening three games to South Australia (37 points), Victoria Metro (16 points) and Victoria Country (33 points) before finishing off with the win over WA.
Rowston had 19 disposals in the final game and was named his team's second best.
Rowston was given a licence to play a Dusty Martin-type role and was pleasantly surprised with the results he produced.
"I was a little bit surprised. I had a little bit of self confidence, I just tried to tell myself I was good enough to play at that level and do well and it was nice to actually play well," he said.
"Me and the coach, Cam (Bernasconi), had a bit of a joke going on, playing a Dusty role, play in the midfield and then try and roll forward and kick some snags, which is pretty good.
"It was good. I got my hands on the footy inside the contest and got to push forward and kick a few goals so it worked pretty well."
Those watching Rowston have been impressed by significant improvement in his game over the past two years. He puts that down to hard work.
"Mostly through fitness," he said.
"Over the last two pre-seasons, I realised I wasn't quite up to scratch with that sort of thing, so I just put in a lot of hard work over the summer on my fitness, which has allowed me to get around the ground a bit better and get my hands on it, and improved my footy all round."
Rowston hopes his performances proves enough to draw interest from AFL clubs.
"Obviously that's the end goal but I haven't really spoken to too many people just yet," he said.
"I think it will start to ramp up in the next couple of weeks when all the games have finished. Fingers crossed I've done all I could."
For now, Rowston has returned to school at Kilmore's Assumption College and will focus on helping them to the Associated Grammar Schools Victoria (AGSV) title.
After that, he hopes to return home to Griffith and get at least one game in with his older brother Jack at the Swans.
"I've got four weeks of school footy to go. We haven't lost a game in school footy so it's looking like we should make the grand final hopefully," he said.
"Then I'll go back and play for Calder Cannons in the NAB League.
"Towards the back end of the year, hopefully I'll get back and play a few games for Griffith, maybe.
"Obviously we're not going to make finals but hopefully might get to play a few games towards the end of the season."
Osborne's Nick Madden had his best game in the ruck for the championships in the win over WA, with 16 disposals and 22 hit-outs.
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes' Luke Lawrence also played well with 15 disposals and performed an important stopping role on WA's top draft prospect Elijah Hewitt.
