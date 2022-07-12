Wagga Heat are looking to put last Saturday's loss behind them as they focus on hosting the Newcastle Falcons this weekend.
The Heat went down 95-66 to the Canberra Gunners Academy with the loss further denting their finals chances.
Heat coach Zac Maloney said they were never really in the game.
"It wasn't one of our best performances," Maloney said.
"We didn't seem to fire at all and we were just going through the motions.
"We kinda looked like a team that accepted defeat early on."
Maloney highlighted a lack of aggressiveness in their offence as well as not being able to get their run game going as reasons why his side failed to fire during the first half.
The second half was a lot better for the Heat however the damage had already been done and any chance of winning was well and truly gone by halfway through the third quarter.
"First half I couldn't really find too many positives," Maloney said.
"Second half we showed glimpses of getting our run game going and we had some pretty good indiviudal performances which is good to take away.
"Eddie Merkel found a bit of form for us and got his game going and Joshy Cochrane hit some three's down the stretch."
Despite the loss, Maloney is confident that his side will be able to bounce back in what should be a close game against the Falcons at Equex this Saturday.
"I always look at losses as opportunites to learn so hopefully we can bounce back and put that behind us for this weekend," he said.
"We want to get back to playing the way we want to play, we are a young team and we want to play up tempo.
"We want to get out and run and we just failed to do that against Canberra."
The Heat secured a 70-45 win the last time they played the Falcons and Maloney is hoping that his side can replicate that performance on Saturday.
"That was our first win in a very long time," he said.
"We played pretty well on both ends of the floor against them, especially on defence.
"It is a big challenge against these guys, I look at this team as a very strong team."
The Falcons sit ninth on the ladder just behind the Heat and Maloney admits that a loss from either team just about finishes their finals ambitions.
"I think finals are very slim for both teams, but a loss this weekend for either team could really solidify no chance at making finals," he said.
"So they will be coming down really looking to get one over us to keep their finals hopes alive."
In addition to Merkel and Cochrane, Jake Edwards continued his recent form adding another 15 points against the Gunners while Ben Colenso scored his first points in state league with six off the bench.
