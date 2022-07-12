The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Northern Jets assistant coach Mal Douglas referred directly to tribunal

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated July 12 2022 - 6:54am, first published 3:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mal Douglas

Northern Jets assistant coach Mal Douglas has been referred directly to the AFL NSW-ACT tribunal over an incident in the win over Charles Sturt University (CSU).

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.