Northern Jets assistant coach Mal Douglas has been referred directly to the AFL NSW-ACT tribunal over an incident in the win over Charles Sturt University (CSU).
Douglas will front the tribunal on Wednesday night after being charged with intentionally or carelessly charging an opponent during the second term of Saturday's 40-point win over CSU at Ariah Park.
Douglas collided with CSU's Jacob Bell in the second term.
The incident, which came through a review of footage request from CSU, was graded as intentional, to the body and severe.
It was referred directly to the tribunal.
Bell got up to take his kick but was later taken to hospital and diagnosed with a collapsed lung.
The Jets kept their finals hopes alive with the win over the Bushpigs but face a big couple of weeks ahead with games against Barellan and Marrar either side of a bye.
The tribunal hearing will be heard online.
