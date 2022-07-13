The Daily Advertiser
Charles Sturt University have cemented their finals ambitions with a big win over the Jets

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 13 2022 - 5:00am
STRONG WIN: Keely Alexander during the Saints 68-32 win over the Hawks on Saturday. Picture: Les Smith.

Charles Sturt University have consolidated third position on the ladder with a big 84-48 win over fellow finals contender Northern Jets on Saturday.

