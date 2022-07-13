Charles Sturt University have consolidated third position on the ladder with a big 84-48 win over fellow finals contender Northern Jets on Saturday.
Bushsows coach Kirsty Lowe was happy to get the win, but insisted it was a much tougher match than what the score reflected.
"Northern Jets always give us a good run so it was nice to get a few goals up on them," Lowe said.
"I don't think the scoreline dictated how hard the game was, it was very competitive for both sides."
CSU have won their last four games and Lowe said they simply went out and enjoyed playing together against the Jets.
"We went out there and had fun together," she said.
"We really played well as a team and it was just a very cohesive unit all the way up and down the court.
"We got around each other and are just getting out there and having fun playing netball."
Lowe struggled to pick any standout players from Saturday's game however mentioned the performance of shooter Romy Stephens.
"I think everyone played an absolute beauty of a game," she said.
"Romy, our new shooter is moving really well in the shooting end with Kelsey (Hanlon).
"She has come to another level since joining us and she was outstanding as was our defence."
CSU come up against Marrar on Saturday, with the Bushsows taking a narrow 48-38 win the last time the two teams played.
"I think we only won by 10 last time we played Marrar," Lowe said.
"We had a couple out with Covid at the time so it'll be good to have a hit out.
"We have had a lot of sicknesses over these few weeks so it will be good to have everyone back with their full health and back on the court for this weekend."
Lowe highlighted that the side still had things to work on including controlling the pace of the game when needed, as well as working on a few strategies for the upcoming games at the end of the season.
She is also pleased with how her side is sitting with five games of the regular season remaining.
"We've had a few ups and downs with Covid and illnesses as well as uni holidays," Lowe said.
"I like the position that we are in, the two above us have been close games and we have stuck with them during the game."
In the weekends other matches Temora had a big win over TRYC 79-11 while North Wagga continued their winning ways with victory over EWK 68-32.
Coleambally also defeated Marrar 49-40 and sit fourth on the ladder.
