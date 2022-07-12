Griffith are looking forward to their upcoming clash against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong this weekend and are hoping to continue their recent winning streak.
The Swans latest victory was a 56-38 win over Collingullie-Glenfield Park and has Griffith sitting second on the ladder equal on points with Wagga Tigers.
Griffith coach Georgia Fuller was happy to get the win.
"We did have a really good win," Fuller said.
"I thought we were a bit slow to start off with but we gelled really well by the second half and came away with quite a good win."
"I thought our defensive pressure as a whole was really strong, we have been working on that a lot at training and it has been good to see that improving a lot."
The Swans went into the contest missing two of their regular players however had 15-year-old Tahlia Quinn step up with her performance impressing Fuller.
"Tahlia Quinn was really strong and our shooters were great," she said.
"They played probably the best game they have played together so far.
"I thought Noel Barone was also really strong in defence as well."
The game against GGGM is one that Fuller is looking forward to, as it gives her side an insight to how they are travelling against the other top five teams.
"We know Ganmain are going to be tough, they are up there on the ladder and I think it'll be a good game," she said.
"We just need to work on continuing that one on one defence, but connecting as a team in attack and bringing that ball out.
"The games against the top five are the games you really want to play especially coming into the end of the season, because it shows you what you need to work on and what to improve on for those hard games at the end."
Griffith will get some confidence over their 49-34 win the last time these two sides played, with Fuller happy with how her side is tracking at this part of the season.
"I mean we have lost a few games, we've lost to Mango and we went down to Tigers," she said.
"But we've definitely gotten a lot stronger and the last few games we have improved a lot.
"I think it's exciting and we are just going to see what we can do."
In the weekends other results Wagga Tigers had a narrow 34-31 victory over Coolamon while Leeton-Whitton also narrowly edged out Narrandera 68-61.
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes continued their winning streak taking victory over GGGM 71-31.
