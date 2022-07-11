With people aged over 30 now eligible for their fourth COVID-19 jab, one expert isn't sure people will take the opportunity as overall booster rates slow to a crawl.
ATAGI recently recommended that people aged 50 to 64 years should have their fourth dose, while people aged 30 to 49 years may choose to have one.
The federal government made the jab available to those cohorts from yesterday.
However, despite high first and second jab rates, over the last two months the percentage of people living in the Wagga LGA who have taken up the option of a first booster shot has risen just two percentage points - from 68.5 per cent on May 8 to 70.5 per cent as of July 10.
As of that same date, more than 95 per cent of Wagga's 51,312 residents eligible for the vaccine had been double-jabbed. But there are fears cases will continue to rise this winter as Australia reaches a new peak.
Glenrock Country Practice GP Ayman Shenouda said not many people were coming to his practice for jabs currently.
"Not as many as want to because as you know the first booster dose did not take off as much as we wanted," Dr Shenouda said.
"It's the only protection for them, their families and it's the only way that we're going to reduce hospital admissions and keep ICU beds free."
Dr Shenouda said he had some over 50s get jabbed yesterday, but he was not sure many in the 30-to-49 cohort would actually take advantage of a fourth jab.
"I wish they would, but I think there is a bit of a reluctance there and a complacency issue. People are really relaxed about the whole COVID thing, which is sad to see because we are at the peak and if we keep going like this our system won't be able to cope," he said.
Kooringal Pharmacy co-owner Justin Smith said his pharmacy did 50 COVID jabs yesterday, an increase on recent times.
Mr Smith attributed that increase to a recent uptick in COVID cases in the area and not necessarily related to the recent announcement.
"Our group does a comparison of how many antivirals we do a week in all the stores and it's up 60 per cent. It's out there again and the numbers are getting up," he said.
Mr Smith said between the ongoing COVID vaccination drive and recent efforts to vaccinate people for influenza, it had been a "pretty tolling" period for pharmacists.
"When it first came out we were [vaccinating] five days a week, but we don't have the capacity, we've got people off with COVID ourselves, influenza, we can't commit everything to COVID vaccines," he said.
"I don't think it would be sustainable to continue to do them like this all the time, but I can't see the end either."
Mr Smith thinks more effort needs to be made with previous COVID measures, such as increased mask wearing and social distancing to prevent spread of the virus, as pharmacists - much like other health professionals - were being pushed to the edge.
"It's created some issues, but I don't know what the long-term brings. If it's COVID vaccines forever you'd cause a fair bit of burnout," he said.
