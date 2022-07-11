Peter Sims is looking to add to his strike rate at Temora after training six winners at the club's last meeting.
Sims only missed out on winning one race he had runners in last Tuesday after finishing with an impressive haul of six winners, a second and three thirds.
He takes another strong attack to the same track on Tuesday.
The Ilabo trainer has 13 greyhounds entered over eight races on the 12-strong card.
Among them is Turbo Cash who is looking to extend his unbeaten start since joining the Sims team.
Turbo Cash has won all four of his starts for Sims and has drawn box eight this time around.
Sims also lines up last-start winners Rivello, Raglan Beach, Jazzy Kade and Super Kade, who are both in the 1-2 wins final or 330 metres while Light One Up and Written In Stars also clash after making winning debuts at Temora last week.
The first of 12 races is at 11.23am.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
