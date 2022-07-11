Indi Cooper is looking to make the most of a surprise call up to the Commonwealth Games.
The Gundagai teenager heads off to the United Kingdom this week after earning a spot in the team in the T38 100 metres.
The 16-year-old thought she had missed out after being ranked ninth across the Commonwealth in her category for athletes with cerebral palsy, but was thrilled to receive a call up to join Rhiannon Clarke and Ella Pardy in representing Australia in the event.
Even if she had to keep it a secret for a couple of weeks.
"It's very exciting," Cooper said.
"It was a shock as I thought I wasn't going to the Comm Games and then I got the phone call.
"I was ranked ninth in the Commonwealth and only the top eight could go so I was basically out of getting to go but someone must have pulled out."
Cooper will be the youngest member of Australia's 53-strong athletics team.
However she comes into the biggest race of her life in good form after setting a new personal best time of 14.20 seconds at Mackay last month.
She's also been running some fast times at training in Canberra.
"My time is looking very quick," Cooper said.
Cooper, who is a Kurt Fearnley Scholarship recipient, makes the trip three times a week as she juggles a new school-based traineeship at Gundagai Public.
Setting a new PB is just one of the goals Cooper has set for herself.
"I'd like to do a PB and hopefully beat someone, not just come last," she said.
The Commonwealth Games start on July 28 with Cooper's event set for August 2 and Cooper will link with the Australian team for a two-week training camp in Tonbridge.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
