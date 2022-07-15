Coastal-inspired luxury in Boorooma

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Inspired by the beautiful homes along the coastline of the Mediterranean Sea, this uniquely designed home of grand proportions is finished with high-end quality fixtures and fittings, blended with the modern-day living in mind.
"A home of this particular calibre is rarely offered to the market and built less than 12 months ago, don't wait to build your dream home, your dream home is here," selling agent Taylor Maurer said.
An exotic combination of custom features are showcased throughout this stunning four-bedroom home including venetian plastered flooring, 4.6-metre high raked ceiling through the main living area, Vintage Indian timber frames, vanities and doors throughout the home.
There's also arch windows, square set cornice, split-level living and so much more.
The main bedroom offers a walk-through robe to the ensuite, a unique rendered king-bed suite and gas fireplace.
The other three bedrooms offer either walk-in or built-in robes with one also boasting a bay-window seat.
The two bathrooms are fully venetian plastered fitted with full stone baths and basins, skylights and brass tapware. There's also an impressive outdoor shower.
The kitchen has integrated Artusi appliances including 900mm gas cooktop, stone benchtops, butler's pantry and custom Vintage Indian fridge doors.
Comfort is assured throughout the home thanks to ducted reverse-cycle heating and cooling.
Outside you will find just as many features with the impressive entertaining space, pool and courtyard
"Comfortably entertain outdoors all year round with the oversized alfresco overlooking the salt-water pool, finished with an outdoor kitchenette, pizza oven, dual TV's and brick fireplace," Taylor said.
This home is positioned in the highly-sought after, family-friend suburb of Boorooma.
"This particular home is situated on the slight rise on the outskirts overlooking the stunning rural serenity and an exclusive front row seat of the Wagga Harness Race track," Taylor said.
An already established residential area with schools, university, day care and medical facilities continuing to grow with the new shopping complex and service centre already underway.
