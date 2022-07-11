Wagga wrapped up its NAIDOC Week celebrations yesterday with the Marramarra Aboriginal Markets, a community-driven showcase of local Aboriginal small businesses.
Taking place at Wagga Showground's Hammond Hall over the weekend, the markets comprised of stalls from members of local Wiradjuri and surrounding communities, with face paintings and live music performances.
Co-organiser Rosie Powell said the community event, only the second of its kind, was a huge success.
"It was a great day, a great celebration and a great way to end NAIDOC Week," she said.
"All the stores had amazing products and did really well."
The word Marramarra means "create" or "to make" in Wiradjuri, with market items sold including Aboriginal art, clothing, jewellery, giftware, and artefacts like didgeridoos and club sticks.
"What a wonderful way to celebrate deadly Aboriginal businesses and Black excellence," Mrs Powell said.
As well as showcasing Aboriginal culture and products, the markets raised funds for Wagga NAIDOC Committee events later in the year such as the NAIDOC Ball and the Colour Run.
A gold coin donation got you through the doors, with funds also raised through a BBQ.
Wagga NAIDOC Committee chairperson Ashleigh Pengelly was present at yesterday's markets with her small business, Little Black Duck.
"It was really great turnout for our businesses and a nice way to see support from the community," she said.
Ms Pengelly said the day saw plenty of support from all generations.
"We had some of the Aunties with their weaving, doing live interactive displays," she said.
"And we had brand new, young entrepreneurs just opening their very first store for the first time, which was exciting to see."
"NAIDOC is about celebrating Black excellence, and obviously recognising our past and our history and celebrating our culture - I just thought the markets was a fantastic way of doing that."
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
