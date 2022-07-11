It hasn't taken long for young trainer Matthew Kelley to make his mark with a winner with his first starter and also first-up glory in a Randwick Highway only last Saturday.
The 25-year-old will have two starters at Albury on Tuesday, last-start winner Super View and Starliv.
Kelley has been in racing his entire working life previously working for his father David as stable foreman at Cooma before he relocated to Canberra where he presently trains a team of ten horses.
I've Bean Tryin' is the star of the show and a horse Kelley will long remember in years to come for providing him with his two maiden country and metropolitan victories first off at Wagga and then Sydney.
Super View was his second winner as a $20 chance at Canberra last month and he expects the gelding to perform as well with the step up in distance for the 1500 metres of the Benchmark 58.
Super View is one of five last-start winners in the final race along with Bonvalante, Dubai Centre, Shiny Rock and Maazle.
"He is definitely looking for the 1500 metres and further. The 1300 metres was a bit short for him last start, but the heavy track suited and he was able to get there after a very good ride by Ellen (Hennessy)," he said.
"He has drawn the car park in gate twenty and is going to need luck. Quayde Krogh has the ride this time and hopefully he can find a spot midfield, get some cover, and work home well again."
Kelley's father David will have recent Albury winner and his only present stable horse Another Star contesting the same event.
Meanwhile, Matthew Kelley is confident Starliv can continue to improve with race fitness on her side heading into the Benchmark 58 (1175m).
"She is one of those horses that has had a few things go against her which has meant her runs have been spaced out to three and four weeks at times," he said.
"It has only been at her past couple of starts that she has been able to get some consistent racing into her which is what she needs as she is such a good doer.
"She retains some residual race fitness from her last run on a heavy track at Moruya which was too short for her over 1000 metres.
"The longer distance is more suitable and I expect her to put in a good performance."
Kelley said he has had strong support from his hometown with Keith Bottom racing Super View and some friends in the ownership of Starliv.
The trainer hopes Ive' Bean Tryin' can measure up in Sydney and catch the attention of potential slot holders for The Kosciusko.
"I'm not sure of the plan after his Highway win, but he will most likely head back to Sydney. Hopefully he can produce some good runs to gain a start if he is good enough," he said.
