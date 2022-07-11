Abortion provision is still a lottery for many Australians

Recent weeks have seen very worrying decisions by the US Supreme Court. These retrograde actions were overturning Roe vs. Wade, reversing gun control, and limiting the Environmental Protection Agency's capacity to curb carbon emissions.
Today, I'll focus on the decision by the court to overturn the right to abortion.
It has brought to light the situation broadly across Australia and here in my home city of Wagga.
Some have applauded the Supreme Court's decision, as evident in the Letters to the Editor page in The Daily Advertiser. But many more have been appalled by it, as evident through the many rallies protesting the decision that we have seen throughout Australia.
Of concern to many was that the Supreme Court's decision could be replicated here. As Greens MP for Newton Jenny Leong, whose portfolios include that of women's rights, pointed out at the recent Sydney rally, abortion rights could be eroded in Australia: "We cannot be complacent in NSW. We must remain vigilant, keep up the fight for accessible and free abortion care and take to the streets to be clear that our reproductive rights are not up for debate."
Though abortion has been decriminalised, efforts to ensure equitable access to abortions in regional communities have not kept pace with the legislative change, wrote The Age. Surgical abortion is mostly available only in urban areas of Australia, meaning regional patients face increased costs to cover travel, accommodation, and time off work.
Which brings me to the situation in Wagga, the largest inland city in NSW. Two years ago, it attracted national attention because of the difficulty local women found when trying to access termination procedures.
As The Saturday Paper then reported, "In Wagga Wagga, it is nearly impossible to get an abortion."
A handful of Wagga doctors spoke to the paper, hoping to bring attention to the plight of women forced to travel hundreds of kilometres to get an abortion elsewhere. Or, in extreme cases, to go through with an unwanted pregnancy. The investigation by The Saturday Paper revealed how the strongly religious in Wagga's medical community tied the hands of pro-choice doctors, creating a culture where medical professionals fear their careers could be jeopardised if they choose to provide abortions.
Dr Jane Goddard, a GP who has lived and worked in Wagga for 23 years, was the only doctor who would talk on the record. She said many doctors "fear the outrage of conservative reactionaries, some of whom are fairly senior in the medical system here".
The sense of panic extends to those registered to prescribe MS-2 Step, two tablets that induce a medical abortion, which can only be used up to nine weeks into the pregnancy. It is understood Wagga Base Hospital will provide an abortion only where it is medically necessary. The chief executive of the Murrumbidgee Local Health District, Jill Ludford, said: "Conscientious objection is the decision of individual medical practitioners and is not representative of the policies at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital." Calvary Riverina Hospital follows Catholic Health Australia's code of ethical standards, according to a spokesperson, which states that "Catholic facilities should not provide, or refer for, abortions".
A number of health providers told The Saturday Paper they believed doctors were worried that providing abortions in Wagga could affect their ability to work at Calvary Riverina Hospital. The upshot is that many women in Wagga must travel long distances to find a clinic willing to provide a surgical abortion, three hours by car to Queanbeyan; five to Sydney or Melbourne.
Jan Roberts, who helped found the Wagga Women's Health Centre 40 years ago, blamed not only the town's strong Catholic community for the lack of reproductive services, but also an influx of doctors from other Christian denominations, for creating "a more conservative medical world here". It is hard to know how many women in Wagga are trying to access abortion services, but figures obtained by The Saturday Paper from local providers suggested at least 20 women a month.
To conclude, it's essentially a question of whether or not women have the right to choose.
My two cents worth is that they must. It is not for others, including so-called 'pro-life' medicos, to tell them what they can and can't do.
