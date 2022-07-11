Abortion provision is still a lottery for many Australians

The sense of panic extends to those registered to prescribe MS-2 Step, two tablets that induce a medical abortion, which can only be used up to nine weeks into the pregnancy. It is understood Wagga Base Hospital will provide an abortion only where it is medically necessary. The chief executive of the Murrumbidgee Local Health District, Jill Ludford, said: "Conscientious objection is the decision of individual medical practitioners and is not representative of the policies at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital." Calvary Riverina Hospital follows Catholic Health Australia's code of ethical standards, according to a spokesperson, which states that "Catholic facilities should not provide, or refer for, abortions".