Letters: Shelving of mobile library service is very concerning

The current issue of the mobile library dispute as reported ("Mobile library dispute", The Weekend Advertiser, July 9) is very concerning.
Wagga council appears to be somewhat hypocritical regarding library services.
The council chose to remove itself from a longstanding and successful regional service but has apparently not agreed to transfer the mobile library to the new executive council unless it agrees to pay a substantial lease fee.
This from a council that recently accepted the state government's decision to give Wagga council a regional status.
It is difficult to understand how the council can even consider charging for a mobile service which has not serviced the suburbs of Wagga for quite some time.
For many years it was recognised that Wagga City Council had a moral obligation to support smaller centres that do not have a large population base and, indeed, support the economic growth of Wagga.
The Wagga councillors embraced the issue of regional status and the generous allowance that goes with it but apparently are content to try to impose a considerable impost on the regional library that they chose to leave, this should be reconsidered and the property of the regional library transferred to it.
Perhaps the council could act in good faith and transfer the mobile for $1 just as it is asking the state government to do re: the former ambulance station.
The Borambola community rejects the scoping report for the Mates Gully Solar Factory (MGSF).
The template report is based on assumed and misleading desktop information aimed to downgrade the quality cropping country, environmental assets and impacts to the local community.
The Borambola community were not privy to the report, nor did they see a site plan with any detail of the 300-hectare factory.
The report stipulates extensive mitigation for visual, biodiversity and threatened entities, impact to neighbouring properties, loss of farm production, erosion relating to ground water, surface water, creeks and soil, contamination, fire hazards, construction, Aboriginal and historic heritage.
The need for extensive mitigation should have rendered the site inappropriate for solar.
The predatory nature of foreign energy companies with state government approval, override community values.
The Borambola community opposes the MGSF. Food security has priority over solar on our productive agricultural land.
It is a fact that renewables are, by a significant margin, undercutting fossil fuels as the world's cheapest form of energy.
Many people will no doubt wonder, why then are we still using fossil fuels to produce energy?
It is certainly a very good question to wonder about.
