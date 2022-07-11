MORE than $5000 was raised for the family of the late nine-year-old Sophia Ryan-King at a silent auction on the weekend.
Sophia tragically passed away earlier this year, leaving her family grief-stricken and shocked, with unprecedented medical bills only adding to the already horrible situation.
Reddies Netball Club president and event coordinator Kerry Thomas organised the event for Sunday at the Sportsmens Club Hotel and was beyond pleased by the turn-out.
"It was a really good day," she said.
"It was just great. We had so many people make a donation and so many came along."
Ms Thomas said she was also impressed with Sportmens Club Hotel.
"Sporties done a wonderful job, as did our face painter, Cheeky Brushes, and Jez Swan Music," she said.
Ms Thomas said overall it was a "really successful day".
"I would just like to thank everyone who came," she said.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
