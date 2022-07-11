The Daily Advertiser
Reddies Netball Club raises thousands for family of Sophia Ryan-King

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated July 12 2022 - 2:43am, first published July 11 2022 - 11:00am
FUNDRAISING: Kerry Thomas with her children Rachel Lonergan and Joseph Kirk (licensee at Sportsmans Hotel) at a silent auction fundraiser for the family of Sophia Ryan-King. Picture: Madeline Begley

MORE than $5000 was raised for the family of the late nine-year-old Sophia Ryan-King at a silent auction on the weekend.

