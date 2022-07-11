CSU holds on in a thriller to keep top spot

Missed conversions almost proved costly for CSU but they added to their strong record with a one-point win over Ag College on Saturday.
Aggies had a chance to win the game after Jess Ryan scored in the final minute but she couldn't convert her own try to see Reddies take a 25-24 victory.
Advertisement
CSU scored one more try than their rival, with Biola Dawa bagging a hat-trick while Ivy Merlehan scored the other two, but Ryan's two successful conversions kept Ag College in the hunt.
Coach Andy Bedford was impressed with how his team weathered a big challenge from the fourth-placed Aggies.
"It was a very tough game," Bedford said.
"I was super impressed by Aggies. I told the girls they would have to be up for a physical battle but I still think they underestimated them.
"Aggies just came out with such aggression, they were well-drilled, technical right across the park in attack and defence.
"It was a 40-minute arm wrestle which is what I think we needed."
READ MORE
Bedford was really pleased with how Reddies defended.
Aggies had a number of sustained periods with the ball, even when Teisha Freeman was given her marching orders, but struggled to get through.
"They defended on their line for a long period of the game, especially towards the end of that second half," Bedford said.
"We were camped in our 22 for the best part of five minutes and they even managed to hold them out even with a card.
"I was super impressed by that."
CSU are now bracing for another tough test when they travel to take on Griffith who took a tight win over Waratahs on Saturday to remain in second place.
The Blacks scored the opening two tries and while Waratahs responded through Amy Hart they couldn't extend their winning run after suffering a 12-5 loss at Exies Oval.
Waratahs are still the only team to get the better of CSU but they sit in third, now seven points before Griffith and two clear of Ag College.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.