The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

CSU holds on in a thriller to keep top spot

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
July 11 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG EFFORT: Biola Dawa scored three tries in CSU's tight win over Ag College on Saturday.

Missed conversions almost proved costly for CSU but they added to their strong record with a one-point win over Ag College on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.