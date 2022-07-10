Brothers struggle to plug middle in Tumut loss

Brothers got off to a perfect start when co-coach James Hay scored in the opening minutes but struggled to deal with Lachlan Bristow's impact through their middle.
The Tumut hooker had a field day during the 64-12 win at Equex Centre on Sunday.
"I don't think our contact was too bad but Hook (Bristow) just destroyed us through the middle,"
"It's not just about getting that first contact but you have to win some tackles and win some rucks.
"As soon as he sees anything he just goes and that's pretty hard to defend."
After conceding seven straight tries in the first half, and another right after the break, Hay also thought being able to limit the Blues in the second half was another positive but things don't get any easier when they head to Alfred Oval to tackle Young on Saturday.
Hay was also pleased to be able to give Fergus Howard his first grade debut after a couple of injuries in reserve grade.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
