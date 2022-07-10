For the second time this season, Albury jumped out to a good start against Young but couldn't sustain it.
The Thunder went out to a 12-0 lead at Greenfield Park on Sunday but the Cherrypickers had too much firepower.
Nic Hall scored a hat-trick while Tyler, Mitch and Nick Cornish all crossed as Young made it eight wins from nine games with a 30-16 victory.
Captain-coach Nick Cornish didn't think the side were allowed to put in their best performance but was pleased to bring up another win.
"It was good to get the win considering it was one of our worst games," Cornish said.
"We were good with the ball, and still scored 30 points, but we played a lot of footy in our own end.
"I think we completed at 50 per cent and we just can't do that when we start playing teams like Temora and Gundagai."
Tries to Kieren Ford and Jeremy Wiscombe had Albury out to a 12-0 lead after 16 minutes before Young was able to wrestle back the ascendency before half-time.
They went into the break leading 14-12 and when the Thunder allowed the ball to bounce for Tyler Cornish to score early in the second half it was always going to be hard for Albury to fight back.
Hall was the star, despite being sin binned, but he will miss the clash with Brothers on Saturday.
Meanwhile Albury will be looking to hit back and give themselves a little more breathing space in the battle for fifth when they take on winless Southcity at Harris Park on Sunday.
They are now just won point clear of Kangaroos.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
